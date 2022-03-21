OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 572.40 ($7.44).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.38) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

