Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 925,553 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $13.14.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.