OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCM stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Read More

Dividend History for OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.