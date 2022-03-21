Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $138.44. 65,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,622,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

