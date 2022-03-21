Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

