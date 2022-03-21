Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 49,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.48. 68,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,085. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

