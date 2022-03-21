Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.46. 611,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,409,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.