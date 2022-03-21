Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

