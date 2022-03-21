Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $570.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.90 million to $579.50 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $659.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 1,500,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

