Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $56.00. Approximately 179,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,065,340 shares.The stock last traded at $50.51 and had previously closed at $47.98.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

