PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PACCAR by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

