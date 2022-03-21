PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
