PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

