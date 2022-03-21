Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 6,715 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

