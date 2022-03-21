Parallel Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

DVN stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.