Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VeriSign by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,465 shares of company stock worth $7,279,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $220.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.30. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.94 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

