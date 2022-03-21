Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 812,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

