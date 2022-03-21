Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

NYSE BILL opened at $224.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

