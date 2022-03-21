Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after purchasing an additional 952,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 852,298 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,081.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $156.45.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,995 shares of company stock valued at $112,480,213 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

