Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

