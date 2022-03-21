Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,028 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Shares of COF opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $121.21 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

