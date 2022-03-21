Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.