Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 13,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.00 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

