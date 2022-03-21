Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) versus TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Financial Analysis

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% TEGNA 15.95% 20.45% 6.93%

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and TEGNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.84 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.37 TEGNA $2.99 billion 1.66 $476.95 million $2.15 10.40

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than TEGNA. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Global and TEGNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TEGNA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paramount Global presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.81%. TEGNA has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given TEGNA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TEGNA pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TEGNA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

TEGNA beats Paramount Global on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TEGNA (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

