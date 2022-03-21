Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,953 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $59,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $288.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.67 and a 200 day moving average of $304.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $268.51 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

