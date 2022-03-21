Parker Investment Management LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,647. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.89.

