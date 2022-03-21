Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 19,947 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,490,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Tesla stock traded up $20.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $926.35. The stock had a trading volume of 961,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,133,340. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $897.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $937.47. The company has a market capitalization of $930.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

