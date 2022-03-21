Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Sells $1,504,000.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

