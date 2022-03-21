Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $359.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average of $419.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

