PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $117.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

