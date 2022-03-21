PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 22,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,766,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

