Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

