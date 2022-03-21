PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (PEG) traded up 127.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $196,140.64 and approximately $2,619.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 169.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

