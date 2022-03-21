PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PEP opened at $162.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

