PFG Advisors Acquires 427 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $212.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

