PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,100 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:AX opened at $49.62 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

