PFG Advisors Buys 1,136 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.22 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

