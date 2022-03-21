PFG Advisors Buys 43 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $544.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.86. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

