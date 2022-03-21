PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN opened at $311.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

