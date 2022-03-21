PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.33. 3,552,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,219. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

