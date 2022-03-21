PFG Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $4.66 on Friday, hitting $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $178.25. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

