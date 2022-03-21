PFG Advisors Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,509,000 after purchasing an additional 295,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 132,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.