PFG Advisors Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.