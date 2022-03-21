PFG Advisors Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,519 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day moving average is $937.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.