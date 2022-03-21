PFG Advisors Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,962,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

