PFG Advisors Purchases 3,259 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 131,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.