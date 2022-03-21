PFG Advisors Purchases 71 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

