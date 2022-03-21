PFG Advisors Sells 2,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

