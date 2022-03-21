PFG Advisors Sells 29,519 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,519 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

