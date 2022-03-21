PFG Advisors Sells 4,443 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average is $193.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

