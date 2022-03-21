Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

